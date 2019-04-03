The new Razr Phone will be the best folding phone, if this patent is anything to go by

A new Lenovo patent filing for folding phone tech has been discovered, leading to fresh rumblings about what final shape its fabled Razr Phone will take.

The patent was spotted by LetsGoDigital after it was filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) on Tuesday. It showcases an atypical dual screen folding mechanism where the main screen folds inwards on itself, revealing a second display on the body’s back.

The design matches the information disclosed in an earlier Razr Phone ‘leak’ from from XDA Developers on 8 March. The report similarly suggested the phone will have a dual-screen design and similar vertical folding mechanism to the one seen in the patent.

It also detailed a number of nifty uses for the secondary display. The leak suggested the screen will work as a trackpad and feature “up to” six quick settings tiles to commonly used apps and services.

The design is markedly different to the ones seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

The Galaxy Fold is designed to primarily be a tablet and features a mechanism that folds inwards to create a dinky phone screen with an atypical aspect ratio we’re worried won’t play nice with unoptimised apps. The Mate X folds outwards, leaving the screen exposed on the back of the device and at risk of damage.

Hype has been growing about the Razr Phone since Motorola vice president and general manager Anthony Barounas all but confirmed its existence during a press question and answer session attended by Trusted Reviews at MWC 2019.

To date there aren’t any official details about the folding Razr Phone, including how much it will cost or if it’ll launch this year. Despite the lack of solid information, we can’t help but get excited about the prospect of a new folding phone with a similar clamshell design to the original Razr.

