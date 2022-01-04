New Razer Blade laptops announced at CES 2022

Razer is kicking off its CES 2022 reveals by updating its Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 gaming laptops.

The new Blade laptops from Razer will continue to feature the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, but the new RTX 3080 Ti will be available, which is currently the most powerful gaming laptop GPU. The RTX 3070 Ti has also been added as an option, which is apparently 70% faster than RTX 2070 Super laptops

The new Razer Blade laptops will also see a major CPU refresh, as the Blade 14 will pack the new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, while Razer has confirmed that both the Blade 15 and Blade 17 models will feature the 12th generation Intel Core H-Series processor, up to an Intel Core i9-12900H with a 14-core count, compared to the previous generation that was only packing 8-cores.

The Blade range comes with DDR5 memory and clock speeds of up to 4800MHz, which is an increased frequency of 50% compared to the previous generation, according to Razer.

Each Blade laptop has CNC-milled aluminium chassis and high-quality components, with a refreshed keyboard design with larger keys for a more ergonomic experience.

Razer Blade 14

This 14-inch laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor with 16GB of DDR5 memory to create a fast and fluid gaming experience.

Coming with a fingerprint-resistant coating and a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello, the Blade 14 joins its larger family members in terms of features, making it even more streamlined to use not only for games but for video calls too.

The new Razer Blade 14 starts at $1999.99/€2199.99 and is available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 10th February, with a Q1 2022 release.

Razer Blade 15

The Blade 15 is the slightly bigger variation in this range, coming with a Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz configurations, as well as the all-new UHD 144Hz configuration.

Razer claims that the Blade 15’s new IPS-Grade display has an improved refresh rate up from the 60Hz of previous generations, making this worth the upgrade if you’re looking for a new gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2499.99/€2799.99 and will be available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 25th January.

Razer Blade 17

The largest variation in the Blade laptop range, the 17-inch laptop boasts eight total speakers, up from four, so creators can pick up smaller details in audio without the need for speakers or headsets.

Since it’s backed by the Nvidia Studio platform, creators are also treated to the RTX acceleration of over 70 creative apps, including Nvidia Omniverse, Broadcast and Canvas.

The internal 82WHr battery offers over 10WHrs more than the previous generation and means you can game on the go since it’s shipped with the newly designed GaN-powered 280W charger.

The Razer Blade 17 starts at $2699.99/€2999.99 and is available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 25th January. As with all these laptops, we will update this article when we know of the UK pricing.