 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Razer Blade laptops announced at CES 2022

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Razer is kicking off its CES 2022 reveals by updating its Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 gaming laptops.

The new Blade laptops from Razer will continue to feature the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, but the new RTX 3080 Ti will be available, which is currently the most powerful gaming laptop GPU. The RTX 3070 Ti has also been added as an option, which is apparently 70% faster than RTX 2070 Super laptops

The new Razer Blade laptops will also see a major CPU refresh, as the Blade 14 will pack the new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, while Razer has confirmed that both the Blade 15 and Blade 17 models will feature the 12th generation Intel Core H-Series processor, up to an Intel Core i9-12900H with a 14-core count, compared to the previous generation that was only packing 8-cores.

The Blade range comes with DDR5 memory and clock speeds of up to 4800MHz, which is an increased frequency of 50% compared to the previous generation, according to Razer.

Each Blade laptop has CNC-milled aluminium chassis and high-quality components, with a refreshed keyboard design with larger keys for a more ergonomic experience.

Razer Blade Laptop 14

Razer Blade 14

This 14-inch laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor with 16GB of DDR5 memory to create a fast and fluid gaming experience.

Coming with a fingerprint-resistant coating and a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello, the Blade 14 joins its larger family members in terms of features, making it even more streamlined to use not only for games but for video calls too.

The new Razer Blade 14 starts at $1999.99/€2199.99 and is available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 10th February, with a Q1 2022 release.

Razer Blade Laptop 15

Razer Blade 15

The Blade 15 is the slightly bigger variation in this range, coming with a Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz configurations, as well as the all-new UHD 144Hz configuration.

Razer claims that the Blade 15’s new IPS-Grade display has an improved refresh rate up from the 60Hz of previous generations, making this worth the upgrade if you’re looking for a new gaming laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2499.99/€2799.99 and will be available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 25th January.

Razer Blade 17

The largest variation in the Blade laptop range, the 17-inch laptop boasts eight total speakers, up from four, so creators can pick up smaller details in audio without the need for speakers or headsets.

Since it’s backed by the Nvidia Studio platform, creators are also treated to the RTX acceleration of over 70 creative apps, including Nvidia Omniverse, Broadcast and Canvas.

The internal 82WHr battery offers over 10WHrs more than the previous generation and means you can game on the go since it’s shipped with the newly designed GaN-powered 280W charger.

The Razer Blade 17 starts at $2699.99/€2999.99 and is available for preorder exclusively on Razer’s website and any Razer Store locations from 25th January. As with all these laptops, we will update this article when we know of the UK pricing.

You might like…

HP CES 2022: Most exciting HP gadgets set to launch this year

HP CES 2022: Most exciting HP gadgets set to launch this year

Ryan Jones 17 mins ago
AMD unveils 6000 Series GPU for thin and light gaming laptops

AMD unveils 6000 Series GPU for thin and light gaming laptops

Chris Smith 58 mins ago
Nvidia teases the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022

Nvidia teases the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Nvidia’s RTX 3050 graphics card offers ray tracing at an affordable price

Nvidia’s RTX 3050 graphics card offers ray tracing at an affordable price

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Sony’s QD-OLED and Mini LED TVs break cover at CES

Sony’s QD-OLED and Mini LED TVs break cover at CES

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
AMD unveils Ryzen 6000-series processors for laptops

AMD unveils Ryzen 6000-series processors for laptops

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.