Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Raspberry Pi 500 now offers a HD monitor for all-in-one desktop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

From its humble beginnings as a simple motherboard with a few ports, the Raspberry Pi microcomputer can now be purchased as a computer-in-a-keyboard with a monitor.

The new and improved Raspberry Pi 500 builds on the existing Raspberry Pi 400 by upgrading to the same internal capabilities as the Raspberry Pi 5 launched last year. It includes a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with 8GB of RAM. There’s a built-in and the ports include a GPIO, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet.

Fire TV Stick Lite deal

Fire TV Stick Lite deal

Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick Lite for 50% off now. You can smarten-up any television for just $14.99

  • Amazon US
  • 50% off
  • $14.99
View Deal

The $90 model (minus a mouse or power supply), can now be purchased with a monitor, effectively turning it into a desktop PC replacement.

The new $100 Raspberry Pi Monitor is a 15.6-inch display HD display, which can even be powered by your Raspberry Pi, or its own USB-C power supply. However, If you do power this model via your Pi brightness will be capped at 60% and volume will hit 50%.

There are built-in speakers, a 3.5mm jack for stereo sound and a standard HDMI port. It has its own kickstand, so its free standing but you can also mount it on a wall, depending on your use case.

The company is selling a pretty sweet $120 bundle, which includes the Raspberry Pi 500, a 32GB SD card, a mouse, a 27W power supply, a 2m micro HDMI to HDMI cable and a printed version of the Raspberry Pi Beginners Guide 5th Edition.

Adding a monitor to this bumps the price up to $220, but this remains a great price for what is the most versatile computing product on the planet, with a completely open source ethos that’s proved to be a wonderful gadget for makers, new coders, and people with big ideas to pursue.

An interesting evolution for Raspberry Pi

I’ll never forget the joy I got from building a retro gaming machine from my Raspberry Pi 2 model probably around a decade ago. The tiny little computer was more than powerful enough to handle those 90s Sega Mega Drive and Super Nintendo ROMs from the 16-bit era, with file sizes around the size of a modern MP3.

With a pair of USB-A controllers and the save state feature I wished I’d had access to back in the day, it was some of the most fun I’ve had with tech. This evolution to an all-in-one package under the Raspberry Pi branding will help more people find an accessible route to building projects of their own.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Raspberry Pi 5 now has a cheaper version fans have demanded

Raspberry Pi 5 now has a cheaper version fans have demanded

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Raspberry Pi 5 Review

Raspberry Pi 5 Review

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Raspberry Pi 400 Review

Raspberry Pi 400 Review

David Ludlow 4 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access