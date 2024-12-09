New Raspberry Pi 500 now offers a HD monitor for all-in-one desktop

From its humble beginnings as a simple motherboard with a few ports, the Raspberry Pi microcomputer can now be purchased as a computer-in-a-keyboard with a monitor.

The new and improved Raspberry Pi 500 builds on the existing Raspberry Pi 400 by upgrading to the same internal capabilities as the Raspberry Pi 5 launched last year. It includes a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with 8GB of RAM. There’s a built-in and the ports include a GPIO, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet.

The $90 model (minus a mouse or power supply), can now be purchased with a monitor, effectively turning it into a desktop PC replacement.

The new $100 Raspberry Pi Monitor is a 15.6-inch display HD display, which can even be powered by your Raspberry Pi, or its own USB-C power supply. However, If you do power this model via your Pi brightness will be capped at 60% and volume will hit 50%.

There are built-in speakers, a 3.5mm jack for stereo sound and a standard HDMI port. It has its own kickstand, so its free standing but you can also mount it on a wall, depending on your use case.

The company is selling a pretty sweet $120 bundle, which includes the Raspberry Pi 500, a 32GB SD card, a mouse, a 27W power supply, a 2m micro HDMI to HDMI cable and a printed version of the Raspberry Pi Beginners Guide 5th Edition.

Adding a monitor to this bumps the price up to $220, but this remains a great price for what is the most versatile computing product on the planet, with a completely open source ethos that’s proved to be a wonderful gadget for makers, new coders, and people with big ideas to pursue.