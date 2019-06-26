New PUBG game from ex-Call of Duty dev will go “beyond battle royale”

PUBG Corp has announced a new title on its way to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe, and it’s coming from one of the minds behind Call of Duty.

Glen Schofield, who acted as the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games, helped ship three games in the Call of Duty franchise before founding Striking Distance, an independent studio working on narrative experiences in the PUBG universe.

Schofield is also responsible for creating the original Dead Space and building that franchise before the ill-fated closure of Visceral Games in recent years. He’s had quite the career, so we’re keen to see what he brings to PUBG.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to make some remarkable games that tell incredible stories, and each of them has meant something special to me,” Schofield says in the above video. “But now, those learnings will help me build a AAA team that can explore new designs and concepts at Striking Distance.

As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre. Today represents a special moment for me and I’m so thankful to be taking this journey with the team at PUBG Corporation.”

The fact that this game will go “beyond battle royale” hints that it will abandon the genre that PUBG helped define, focusing on a narrative-driven adventure set inside the game’s universe.

Given the universe is little more than generic islands filled with guns and military tropes, it’s hard to determine what exactly Striking Distance’s new game will entail.

Platforms and release details remain unclear, and the project is likely in its early stages of development at Striking Distance. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to let you know.

