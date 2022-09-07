New PS5 shown to have completely redesigned internals

The new revised PS5 has been cracked open by a prominent YouTuber, revealing a surprisingly different console that has been completely redesigned.

Last week it emerged that Sony had begun releasing a revised PS5 console into Australian shops. All that was known at the time was that the console was significantly lighter (300 grams in the case of the disc model) than the previous model.

Now popular YouTuber Austin Evans has obtained one of these new PS5 models, and has opened it up to see where those cuts have been made. He discovered a surprisingly extensive internal make-over, including a new two-inch smaller motherboard.

This redesigned PS5 also has a completely new cooling system with an additional heat pipe and a new, smaller heatsink. He also discovered that the SSD enclosure had been rejigged. It’s not all cuts either, with Sony adding extra plastic to support the new shrunken motherboard.

So what does all this signify beyond a hefty weight cut? Evans put the new PS5 model through some tests to ascertain how much power it was drawing, and he found that it was pulling in 20 to 30W less than the previous model, though it still generates about the same levels of heat and noise.

It could be argued that this is a new and improved PS5, but it still doesn’t earn its recent price hike. As Evans points out, this new, lighter model is almost certainly cheaper for Sony to manufacture and ship out.