 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New PS5 shown to have completely redesigned internals

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The new revised PS5 has been cracked open by a prominent YouTuber, revealing a surprisingly different console that has been completely redesigned.

Last week it emerged that Sony had begun releasing a revised PS5 console into Australian shops. All that was known at the time was that the console was significantly lighter (300 grams in the case of the disc model) than the previous model.

Now popular YouTuber Austin Evans has obtained one of these new PS5 models, and has opened it up to see where those cuts have been made. He discovered a surprisingly extensive internal make-over, including a new two-inch smaller motherboard.

This redesigned PS5 also has a completely new cooling system with an additional heat pipe and a new, smaller heatsink. He also discovered that the SSD enclosure had been rejigged. It’s not all cuts either, with Sony adding extra plastic to support the new shrunken motherboard.

So what does all this signify beyond a hefty weight cut? Evans put the new PS5 model through some tests to ascertain how much power it was drawing, and he found that it was pulling in 20 to 30W less than the previous model, though it still generates about the same levels of heat and noise.

It could be argued that this is a new and improved PS5, but it still doesn’t earn its recent price hike. As Evans points out, this new, lighter model is almost certainly cheaper for Sony to manufacture and ship out.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
PS5 Pro: What to expect from Sony’s next console

PS5 Pro: What to expect from Sony’s next console

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.