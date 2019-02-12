While Huawei and Samsung are getting people used to the idea of four cameras on a smartphone, Nokia has skipped that stage and jumped straight to five. And now, thanks to leaked press shots via 91Mobiles, we have a pretty good idea of how the new Nokia flagship will look.

The new shots don’t tell us much more about the Nokia 9 PureView than we already know, but it’s certainly nice to see it in crystal-clear media-friendly quality.

Related: Best smartphone

Obviously, the first thing to catch your eye will be the five camera lenses arranged neatly at the top of the handset. There are actually seven holes on the back, meaning the whole array can be organised in a hexagonal shape, but the remaining two are likely for a flash and a laser-assist focus or a white balance meter.

What the lenses will each do is anybody’s guess, but if we’re looking at popular features then you wouldn’t bet against a high-resolution lens, another for telephoto zoom, one for wide field of view and another for field of depth sensing. In the past we’ve also seen Time of Flight sensors or monochrome lenses, but again all of this is speculation at this point.

Away from the camera setup, we’re clearly looking at is an in-screen fingerprint sensor. While this feature is pretty rare right now (the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Oppo RX17 Pro are the main ways of getting one currently), it won’t be for long, and is rumoured to be included in plenty of the main 2019 flagships.

Related: Best camera phone

From what we’ve heard, the PureView’s specifications may be a slight letdown, as Nokia continues to opt out of the high-end battle. As such, it’s rumoured to pack last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, rather than using the 855 that’ll be in this year’s big hitters.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the 845 is clearly no slouch, and if Nokia can save a few quid in the process, than the Nokia 9 PureView may well be worth keeping an eye on – especially if the five-camera set up lives up to its obvious promise.

Are you excited for Nokia’s next big phone? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.