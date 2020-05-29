Four new Powerbeats Pro shades are coming to brighten up summer

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds are getting a lick of paint for the summer with four new hues launching next month.

Beats has confirmed softer (yet vibrant) yellow, pink, blue and red colours for the sportier cable-free buds will be available from on June 9 for the very same not so low price of $249/£219.

The announcement was made via a collaboration with the FazeClan gaming group, which has nine million followers on Instagram. The delivery arrived by drone, while a bunch of people with smartphones stood around filming it. There was a camera crew there and everything. Cool, I guess.

Anyway, the new colours join the navy, black, moss and ivory colours launched by Apple in spring 2019. These new colours still offer all the key features, including the 9-hours of battery life, a battery case promising 24-hours overall, Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth and a handy solo earpiece option for exercising with pals.

We afforded the PowerBeats Pro a 4/5 star rating for the stable, comfortable fit, decent sound, and good battery life. We were a little disappointed in the reliability of the connectivity, and middling bass boost.

Our reviewer wrote: “If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats PowerBeats Pro are pretty much perfect. They last as long as some wired, or even full-size, wireless headphones. Sure, the charger case is big, but the compromise is worth it. Sound quality is very good by Beats standards too, although they are better at delivering impact and vitality than fidelity and subtlety.”

While Apple continues to offer more and more colours for its Beats range, you can still only get AirPods in white. Would you like some more options for Apple’s flagship true wireless buds? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.