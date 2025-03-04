Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Want to try the new best PS5 features first? Sony is making it easier

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony has announced a new Beta Program at PlayStation, which it says will enable PS5 owners to register just once for a chance to test new features first.

The program, revealed in a blog post on Tuesday, allows users around the world to sign-up to be invited to experience beta versions before they launch to the public.

“A single registration for Beta Program at PlayStation will allow you to express interest in gaining beta access to test participating games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com,” Sony writes.

“You only need to sign up once to express interest in these various betas, and if you receive an invitation to a specific beta, it’s up to you to decide whether you’d like to participate or not.”

Sony says the simplified process will cover a range of PlayStation experiences – such as testing games on a PS5 or best PS5 games on a PC – in the future but it doesn’t guarantee access to those features during the beta phase.

The company says it may be oversubscribed for some beta versions to access is not guaranteed. And anyone taking part will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement too. Other requirements include a valid PSN account in good standing, living in the region where the beta is available. Players must be of appropriate age to test the game or feature too.

Users can follow this link to sign up.

Common sense

Sony needs beta testers more than beta testers need to trial these features, so it makes sense for the company to make the process of signing-up as easy as possible.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

