New Pixel Watch leak shows off a stunning, bezel-less wearable

With hype for the Pixel Watch surmounting around rumours of a 2022 release, a new leak for Google’s smartwatch shows off how the wearable might look upon release.

Courtesy of serial leaker Jon Prosser, the newly leaked images of the smartwatch – supposedly running with the official title of Google Pixel Watch – take us one step beyond the renders that surfaced earlier in the year to show a significantly rounder design and no discernable bezels.

According to Prosser, these images are likely to be used in official marketing for the Google Pixel Watch in the near future, running with slogans such as ‘Round, bezel-less. Bringing unity to hardware and software’ and ‘Your health at a glance’. There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with the design.

If these leaks prove to be true, then Google has gone with a highly minimalist design for the Pixel Watch, removing any unnecessary clutter from the chassis to give the impression of a smooth pebble that allows the display to blend seamlessly with the body of the watch itself.

There’s only one noticeable input, a (presumably) rotating crown on the right hand side that likely leaves most of the interaction to the touch screen. We’ve seen single-button smartwatches before, such as the Polar Unite, but this feels noticeably refined with a textured surface encompassing the crown.

The mention of ‘bringing unity to hardware and software’ feels like a nod to this being the ideal depiction of what Wear OS 3 is capable of. Since the updated software came to market, it has only featured on one device – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – but the Pixel Watch should serve as Google’s opportunity to show renewed commitment to the wearables space and to inspire manufacturers over how they can use Wear OS 3 in the right way.

While there’s no explicit mention of Fitbit features, we do know that Fitbit’s prowess will be incorporated into Wear OS 3 at some point, so don’t be surprised if that’s what the slogan ‘your health at a glance’ could be referring to.

If all the recent leaks come to pass then the excruciatingly long wait for the Pixel Watch might finally be over, and just in time too as Wear OS 3 will be making its way to other Wear OS-enabled smartwatches later in 2022.