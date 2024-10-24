Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Pixel casting trick sounds so cool, it’s a shame so few can use it

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is reportedly rolling out a cool-sounding ‘hold close to cast’ feature that would enable users to beam content from one device to another.

The tap to cast feature was revealed at CES earlier this year as a means of casting music from Pixel Pro phones with Ultra Wideband technology built in.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G drops to new low

OnePlus Nord 3 5G drops to new low

Get this 5G phone for the lowest price yet. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is down to £295.

  • Amazon
  • Was £319
  • Now £296
View Deal

The Pixel Pro owner would be able to hold their phone next to a docked Pixel Tablet in order to transfer tunes from YouTube Music or Spotify to the better, louder speaker within said dock.

You could also transfer the music back to the phone if you were heading out of the house, say, in the same manner. The devices will need to be on the same, private Wi-Fi network

It’s been a long wait to hear more, and now it appears the feature, also known as ‘hold close to cast’ is making its way to users. As 9to5Google reports, the feature can be enabled via Settings > Google > All services > Cast options. If the feature is available, you’ll be encouraged to “reach your phone toward a Pixel Tablet to cast media.”

However, the Pixel Tablet and its optional dock haven’t been sold that widely and hasn’t been that well reviewed. You also need to have a Pro Pixel phone (6 Pro, 7 Pro, Fold, 8 Pro, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold, which are far from the best-selling Android phones out there.

Hopefully, this is just the start for the feature and Google enables it more widely across the realm of phones running on Android. Because, the ability to cast music without tapping the touchscreen several times, sounds really cool.

Are you spying the ‘hold close to cast’ feature on your devices yet? Let us know how it’s working out @trustedreviews on X. Unfortunately, I have neither a Pixel Pro phone or a Pixel Tablet with dock to put it to the test. I imagine many of you are in the same boat.

You might like…

Apple pledges big week of Mac news from Monday: Here’s what to expect

Apple pledges big week of Mac news from Monday: Here’s what to expect

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
OnePlus 13 spills all its secrets in leaked unboxing video

OnePlus 13 spills all its secrets in leaked unboxing video

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
Google could be taking a gaming gamble with the Pixel 10

Google could be taking a gaming gamble with the Pixel 10

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
LG has revealed its smartest AI-powered washing machines yet

LG has revealed its smartest AI-powered washing machines yet

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Apple Intelligence gets serious in iOS 18.2, and shows Brits some love

Apple Intelligence gets serious in iOS 18.2, and shows Brits some love

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Snapdragon 8 Elite a secret weapon for more years of Android updates

Snapdragon 8 Elite a secret weapon for more years of Android updates

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words