New Pixel 9 weather app looks like a bright, sunshiny day

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Pixel 9 users might not care what the weatherman says, if the weather is displayed on this gorgeous new weather app.

Amid reports Pixel users will finally get their own, native Weather app, that very app has now appeared on APKMirror and can be side-loaded on to Android phones for users to try for themselves.

The app features a treasure trove of meteorological data that’s probably the most detailed app we’ve seen since Dark Sky, which disappeared from Android when Apple bought it and turned it into the native weather app for iPhone.

Screenshots posted by 9to5Google include the hourly forecast, ten day forecast, wind speed, sunrise/sunset, UV index, air quality index, humidity, air pressure and visibility.

Each of the metrics have their own individual boxes, which are almost widget-like, making the metrics stand out against a background wallpaper that reflects the weather and the time of day.

Pixel 9 weather app
Image credit: 9to5Google

It appears each of those metrics have been designed to place them as widgets on the homepage, or on a Pixel Watch homescreen for instance. We haven’t seen any images of the weather map and radar features yet, or evidence of up-to-the-minute forecasting, which really set Dark Sky aside as the best weather map around back in its heyday.

There’s also the prospect of more to come, with one in-the-know X user saying: “Pixel Weather is nice as is but wait until you hear about the upcoming AI Weather Summaries in it, and the Weather map too.”

We’re likely to see the app officially revealed just a few days from now when Google introduces the Pixel 9 range at the Made by Google event on August 13. We’ll be covering the event as it happens.

