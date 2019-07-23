OnePlus 6 and 6T users can upgrade their handsets to the latest version OxygenOS operating system from today.

The newest beta version of the Android operating system – currently labelled OxygenOS Open Beta 23/15 – began hitting phones this morning. Impatient 6 and 6T fans can download the update right now.

According to the beta’s changelog, the update includes a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements to the stability of the system as well as the inclusion of more popular cities in the weather app, better search suggestions and a brand new UI design found within the OnePlus Laboratory. The update also includes this month’s security patch.

It looks like the recently added native screen recorder APK has also undergone a minor upgrade with the addition of a new feature that hides the floating widget while recording. The feature also comes with a larger range of options for resolution, bitrate and framerate, including 15, 24, 30 or 60 fps.

One of the biggest changes in 23/15 is the introduction of DC Dimming to the smartphones. DC Dimming smooths out the display and cuts down on strained eyes by altering brightness settings and reducing flickering on screen. It’s a neat little feature that can be found on quite a few other Chinese smartphones such as the Huawei P30 Pro and gaming-intensive devices like the Black Shark 2. As far as OnePlus mobiles go, the feature was first found on the OnePlus 7 Pro and later introduced to the OnePlus 7 in another update.

DC Dimming can be turned one via the OnePlus Laboratory in Settings. First, though, you’ll need to download the latest update.

If you don’t want to wait for Open Beta 23/15 to land on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, you can download the incremental or full OTA files for OxygenOS directly from XDA Developers site.

