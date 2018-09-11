OnePlus 6T to be joined by new Bullets Wireless earphones, new filing reveals

The OnePlus 6T is coming later this year and, by all indications, will be accompanied by a new pair of the company’s Bullets Wireless earphones.

A new filing with the FCC in the United States appears to reveal an updated version of the audio accessory. While the original Bullets had the model number BT21B, the updated version is called BT32B.

While we know the headphones will be Bluetooth enabled, there’s no indication of new features in the filing. Given the label features the same OnePlus Bullets Wireless name, there may not be much difference.

One thing we can tell from the images provided to the communications regulator (via Droid-Life) is that there’ll be no truly wireless solution like Apple’s AirPods.

Elsewhere, it’s already been a newsworthy week for those eyeing the OnePlus 6T as their next Android smartphone purchase.

The company has confirmed the next-gen handset will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, ensuring its a major upgrade over the OnePlus 6, revealed earlier this year.

We’re also expecting the phone to have a smaller display notch than the current flagship. In terms of processor, there’s an outside chance the OnePlus 6T will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but chances are it’ll still include the 845.

Fans will be hopeful OnePlus upgrades the resolution from the full HD panel on previous releases. Perhaps we’ll finally see a QHD display from OnePlus when the 6T arrives.

We can safely assume that the OnePlus 6T will have Android 9 Pie out of the box, given the firm is currently rolling out beta access to OnePlus 6 users.

It may not be long before we see the official spec sheet, given the company is rumoured to be planning an unveiling for October 17.

