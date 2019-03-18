New OnePlus 7 leak might confirm all of those juicy camera rumours

We’re only a couple of months away from the OnePlus 7 launch, but the rumour mill has already been active for an apparent eternity.

Among those whispers are the suggestions the device will seriously up its game when it comes to cameras. Speculation has tipped a triple camera on the back of the device and a pop-up selfie camera on the front to allow for a full screen display.

Now there’s a further hint that those twittering little birds might be onto something. The noted Twitter leaker IceUniverse has published an image of a case, claiming it to be made for the OnePlus 7.

The admittedly cheap-looking accessory does have a rear orifice suited to a triple camera, as well as a barely-visible gap on top, fit for a pop-up selfie camera akin to those we’ve seen from OnePlus stablemates like Oppo and Vivo.

While this is far from confirmation of those features, Ice Universe does have an excellent track record when it comes to this matter. Thus, there is a good possibility the case is faithful to the design of the forthcoming OnePlus 7.

A leak from @OnLeaks earlier this month offered photo and video renders showing both of those features.

The company is preparing to launch its most advanced device yet, with a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 5G variant. There’s also likely to be an in-display fingerprint sensors. Some observers will be hoping the company ups the display resolution from HD to QHD.

However, the company won’t be adding wireless charging to the mix this year, with bigwigs saying the tech can’t match the wired equivalent already available on its devices.

