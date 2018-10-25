What’s new on Netflix UK this month? All the new films and TV shows coming in October 2018
‘Tis the season to switch up your weather complaints. October has come around all too quickly, bringing with it the joys of inescapable sniffling, numb fingers and trick-or-treating children. Great stuff. It’s also time for a whole new batch of TV shows and films to hit Netflix, and October’s looking very tasty indeed.
There’s a lot to look forward to on Netflix over the next few weeks, including the arrival of some bona fide classics, including The Goonies (October 15), Four Weddings and a Funeral (October 1), The Land Before Time, Sixteen Candles (both October 5), Superbad (October 21) and… THE ENTIRETY OF THE TWILIGHT SAGA (October 9).
If those don’t tickle your fancy, perhaps these will. 22 July, a film based on Anders Breivik’s 2011 terror attacks in Norway, lands on October 10.
It’s followed by Making a Murderer: Part 2 and Derren Brown: Sacrifice (both October 19), as well as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (October 26), which is supposed to be a − sigh − ‘dark’ take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Check out the trailer below if you don’t believe me:
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the UK in October 2018.
October 1
- The Big Bang Theory: Season 11
- Brad’s Status
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Fishtail
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- I Spit on Your Grave
- La Doña: Season 1
- Life as We Know It
- The Mask You Live In
- Paranormal: White Noise
- Platoon
- Thelma & Louise
- The Titan
- Trash
- A Witches’ Ball
October 2
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times
- Meateater: Season 7
- RED 2
October 3
- Angela’s Christmas
- Operation Finale
October 5
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
- Big Mouth: Season 2
- Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie
- Dancing Queen
- Élite
- The Good Place
- Hannibal
- The Land Before Time
- Little Things: Season 2
- Malevolent
- Priest
- Private Life
- Red Dragon
- The Rise of Phoenixes
- Sixteen Candles
- Super Monsters: Season 2
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- YG Future Strategy Office
October 7
- The Girl on the Train
October 8
- Chesapeake Shores: Season 3
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
October 9
- Hickok
- Ronaldo
- Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 4
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
October 10
- 22 July
October 11
- Riverdale: Season 3
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
- Saw: The Final Chapter
October 12
- Apostle
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
- FightWorld
- The Haunting of Hill House
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
October 13
- Dynasty: Season 2
- Nocturnal Animals
October 14
- A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
October 15
- Contagion
- The Goonies
- Octonauts: Season 1 & 2
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
October 16
- Black Lightning: Season 2
- Looking Glass
- The Prince & Me
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
October 17
- Along Came Polly
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
October 18
- The Last Days on Mars
October 19
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.
- Daredevil: Season 3
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice
- Gnome Alone
- Haunted
- Hip Hop Evolution: Season 2
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Making a Murderer: Part 2
- Miss Representation
- The Night Comes For Us
October 21
- Superbad
October 22
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Murder in Milwaukee
October 23
- Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
October 25
- Den of Thieves
- Great News: Season 2
- Ronnie Coleman: The King
October 26
- Been So Long
- Castlevania: Season 2
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Dovlatov
- Jefe
- Shirkers
- Terrorism Close Calls
October 27
- Girl From Nowhere
October 28
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
- Rio 2
October 29
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
October 30
- The Degenerates
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
- Line of Duty: Season 4
October 31
- Gun City
