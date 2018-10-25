What’s new on Netflix UK this month? All the new films and TV shows coming in October 2018

‘Tis the season to switch up your weather complaints. October has come around all too quickly, bringing with it the joys of inescapable sniffling, numb fingers and trick-or-treating children. Great stuff. It’s also time for a whole new batch of TV shows and films to hit Netflix, and October’s looking very tasty indeed.

There’s a lot to look forward to on Netflix over the next few weeks, including the arrival of some bona fide classics, including The Goonies (October 15), Four Weddings and a Funeral (October 1), The Land Before Time, Sixteen Candles (both October 5), Superbad (October 21) and… THE ENTIRETY OF THE TWILIGHT SAGA (October 9).

Related: Best horror movies on Netflix

If those don’t tickle your fancy, perhaps these will. 22 July, a film based on Anders Breivik’s 2011 terror attacks in Norway, lands on October 10.

It’s followed by Making a Murderer: Part 2 and Derren Brown: Sacrifice (both October 19), as well as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (October 26), which is supposed to be a − sigh − ‘dark’ take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Check out the trailer below if you don’t believe me:

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the UK in October 2018.

October 1

The Big Bang Theory: Season 11

Brad’s Status

Fiddler on the Roof

Fishtail

Four Weddings and a Funeral

I Spit on Your Grave

La Doña: Season 1

Life as We Know It

The Mask You Live In

Paranormal: White Noise

Platoon

Thelma & Louise

The Titan

Trash

A Witches’ Ball

October 2

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

Meateater: Season 7

RED 2

October 3

Angela’s Christmas

Operation Finale

October 5

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Big Mouth: Season 2

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

Dancing Queen

Élite

The Good Place

Hannibal

The Land Before Time

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Priest

Private Life

Red Dragon

The Rise of Phoenixes

Sixteen Candles

Super Monsters: Season 2

Super Monsters Save Halloween

YG Future Strategy Office

October 7

The Girl on the Train

October 8

Chesapeake Shores: Season 3

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

October 9

Hickok

Ronaldo

Terrace House: Opening Doors Part 4

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

October 10

22 July

October 11

Riverdale: Season 3

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Saw: The Final Chapter

October 12

Apostle

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

The Haunting of Hill House

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

October 13

Dynasty: Season 2

Nocturnal Animals

October 14

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

October 15

Contagion

The Goonies

Octonauts: Season 1 & 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

October 16

Black Lightning: Season 2

Looking Glass

The Prince & Me

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

October 17

Along Came Polly

American Pie Presents: Beta House

October 18

The Last Days on Mars

October 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.

Daredevil: Season 3

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Miss Representation

The Night Comes For Us

October 21

Superbad

October 22

Louis Theroux: Dark States – Murder in Milwaukee

October 23

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

October 25

Den of Thieves

Great News: Season 2

Ronnie Coleman: The King

October 26

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

October 27

Girl From Nowhere

October 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Rio 2

October 29

A Walk Among the Tombstones

October 30

The Degenerates

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

Line of Duty: Season 4

October 31

Gun City

Related: Netflix vs Amazon Prime Instant Video

Which films and TV shows are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews.