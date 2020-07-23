New Oculus Quest leaked with tweaks that won’t please everyone

A brand new version of the Oculus Quest standalone VR headset looks to be on the way, judging by newly-published images from a notorious Twitter leaker.

The WalkingCat Twitter account, which has a decent track record in this regard, posted pictures of a purported Oculus Quest with a new black and white colour scheme.

The black face mask remains, but it now seems there’ll be an all-white plastic body rather than the previous combination of all-black plastic and fabric. It also appears as if the headset will have redesigned straps that’ll now feature a simplified adjuster at the back.

It’s also possible the headset has been trimmed to make it a little shallower, while the tracking cameras are placed a little lower and shifted somewhat to the side. You can see the image below (via The Verge), although it isn’t accompanied by any hints on potential price and release date.

The Oculus Quest VR headset was a massive lockdown hit, with the company struggling to keep the untethered, standalone device in stock. In that time, Facebook also announced it was discontinuing the Oculus Go headset, the less advanced version of the device that was a great jumping off point for standalone VR experiences.

Oculus said the decision was partially thanks to the success of the Oculus Quest headset, which delivered the power and high-end experiences offered by the Oculus Rift, combined with the all-in-one convenience of the Go.

The company wrote: “As we look to the future, we’re grateful to the Oculus Go community for pushing the VR revolution forward. Unique amongst a landscape of tethered and drop-in systems, Oculus Go pioneered the all-in-one category—a new kind of VR with more freedom and flexibility. And that was a game-changer. Oculus Go opened up VR to many more people, and it helped redefine immersive entertainment.”

