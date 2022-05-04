 large image

New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer teases reunion with you-know-who

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s Star Wars Day and Disney is treating us to what might be the final trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi original series.

The six-part limited series drops on May 27 and the new trailer raises the anticipation for fans of Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of the legendary Jedi Knight from the Star Wars movie prequels.

Let’s break the trailer down…

The trailer gives us a closer look at the lengths the Empire is going to to track down the excited Jedi Master, ten years after the catastrophic events of Revenge of the Sith. “I want every lowlife and bounty hunter to squeeze him,” says Inquisitor Reva, the lightsaber-wielding leader of the hunt.

Significantly, we also see Obi-Wan arguing with ‘Uncle’ Owen Lars about whether Luke should be trained as a Jedi when “the time” comes. “Like you trained his father?” Lars fires back. Burn. He wants Obi-Wan to leave them alone.

The trailer closes with the our first look at Hayden Christensen respiring his role as Darth Vader. We see his robotic arm attached, and the power pack for the iconic suit attached. As we hear his breathing, the trailer cuts to Obi-Wan looking up and opening his eyes. The juxtaposition clearly hints at a reunion between the two.

Of course, it could be a Force-based communion, which we’ve seen multiple times during the Star Wars saga. However, it could be the former padawan learner and his master are brought together by fate again. That begs the question how would Obi-Wan escape being in the clutches of the Dark Lord of the Sith?

That’s likely to be all we get before the first episode debuts on Friday May 27 (it was supposed to be May 25), but given today is May The Fourth, we’d advise you to sit back and watch the prequels because they absolutely rule and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.

