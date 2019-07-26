New Nvidia Shield TV incoming: But don’t expect a PS5 and Xbox 2 rival

An FCC filing for a new Nvidia Shield TV has appeared, lending fresh credence to rumblings the GPU giant is working on a follow up to one of Trusted Reviews favourite streaming boxes.

The filing appeared late on Thursday (US time) and refers to an “NVIDIA Corporation SHIELD Android TV Game Console P3430”.

It follows a wealth of rumours about Nvidia’s Shield TV plans. Prior to the latest filing a post on the Google Play Developer Console for device codenamed “mdarcy” sent rumblings of a new Shield TV flying across the cyber highways. The Shield TV 2017 had the codename “darcy”.

Before that writers at XDA Developers spotted what looked like listings for a new Shield TV controller and remote, codenamed “Stormcaster and “Friday”.

Technical details about the Android TV entertainment box are thin on the ground however. We’ve only had vague rumours suggesting it’ll be powered by Android 9, use the newer USB C standard and feature upgraded Bluetooth functionality for its controller.

Unsubstantiated rumblings also suggest it’ll use the new Tegra X1 T210 B01 chip seen on the Nintendo Switch Lite. Though it’s being listed as a console this would make it more of an all-in-one streaming box than a dedicated gaming station, like the newly unveiled PS5 and Xbox 2 (Project Scarlett) .

The PS5 and Xbox 2 were unveiled earlier this year and are scheduled for “late” 2020 release. We haven’t got a full spec list for either but both are confirmed to run using more powerful custom AMD graphics.

A focus on streaming would make sense given past Nvidia Shield TVs’ focus on GeForce Now. GeForce Now leverages Nvidia’s data centres to stream games over the internet, in a similar way to Google Stadia.

The company is expected to announce a wealth of updates to its GeForce Now service in the near future, so having a new box to show it off would be a logical move for Nvidia.

