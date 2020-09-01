New Nvidia Broadcast app ‘like a personal cameraman’ for your livestreams

Nvidia has announced its revamped Broadcast app for live streaming and video conferencing is on the way for users of its RTX graphics cards.

The new app uses the wonders of AI, accelerated by the RTX GPUs, to improve the audio and video quality of the live stream, ‘turning any room into a broadcast studio’ according to the company.

In a video demonstration, the company showcased new features including audio reduction tools that negates the full force of a hairdryer bellowing away in the background of a live stream. The company is also showcasing tools that will isolate the voice of teammates, but minimising the sound of keyboard smashing. The results are super impressive.

While there’s a neat new background blurring tool, the new app also offers a virtual background removal tool, even with the absence of a green screen. This uses the AI Tensor cores within the RTX GPU in order to deter and remove the background. The video demonstration looked particularly impressive, with a wide range of AI-aided backgrounds available for video calls. Gaming footage can be used for live streams.

Beyond that, Nvidia is touting an intelligent frame tracking system that’ll follow the streamer around the world. The company says it’s like streaming with a personal camera operator, ensuring you stay in the centre of the frame at all times.

You can see the preview of the app as part of Nvidia’s video stream today, from around 6:20.

The company is pitching the new app to live streamers and those jumping on a lot of zoom calls while working from home. The company says the download will be made available later this month, for those seeking to bring their livestreams up a notch.

Other news today included the unveiling of the RTX 3090 GPU, which is the first to support 8K gaming. It forms part of a wider Nvidia Ampere line-up of graphics cards.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …