New Nothing Phone (2a) Plus variant is the perfect Halloween handset

The upstart mobile manufacturer Nothing takes community engagement seriously and the result of that – perhaps predictably given the season – is a glow-in-the dark version of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is the result of a six month project that considered over 1,000 entries from fans before settling on this spooky version of the flagship phone.

The glow-in-the-dark phone is a neat use of arguably Nothing’s standout feature – the transparent rear casing that enables it to be more creative with certain design elements than its competitors.

The company says the winning entry is inspired by fireflies making their presence known in the dark and, it actually sounds like a pretty neat way to find your phone. There are also a number of attractive matching wallpapers that’ll be exclusive to the phone.

“Look at it glow. Using green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes, elements of the back of the phone emit a soft glow in the dark,” the company says. “Like fireflies, the glowing feature can also be functional. Allowing you to locate your phone in the dark or indicate your presence.”

“The creative platform focuses on the idea of finding your own source of inspiration and clarity. The firefly and the illuminated path represent the ability to shine and stand out, even in darkness. The final slogan “community spirit” echoes the idea that leaning on others can help illuminate your individual spark.”

It’s only going to cost $399, which is befitting of the mid-range specs elsewhere on the handset. However, getting one’s going to be difficult, with only 1,000 units made and Nothing offering them from November 12 on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who sent entries for the project will get first dibs.

We’ve reviewed the regular edition of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and recommended it with a four-star score, praising the already distinctive design, excellent battery life and dependable performance.