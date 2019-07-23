The Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to be adding “Zoom Audio” technology, S Pen gesture control and killing off the loathed Bixby button.

A new rumour suggests the Galaxy Note 10 could mark the end of the Bixby button. The much-maligned Samsung smart assistant won’t be completely going away, however.

The Galaxy Fold had a ton of problems but one lauded feature was the inclusion of Bixby within the power button – rather than its own dedicated position. According to Techmaniacs, the Galaxy Note 10 now appears to be adopting the feature.

Some convincing-looking renders were recently suggested the Note 10 would not include a button of the right side of the phone – the traditional location of the power button on Samsung Galaxy phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could revive an audio feature that’s proven to be a bit of a mixed bag in the past. Audio zoom technology – or “Zoom Audio” as Samsung is rumoured to be calling it – promises to focus on recording sound from one source while blocking out other noise.

Capping off the rumour dump was the addition of gestures to the S Pen. The gestures will let you navigate through the phone without touching the screen. The new S Pen will also make relevant sounds depending on your actions – such as a noise like that of a highlighter pen when you are highlighting text.

Despite the almost universal dislike of Bixby and its pesky button – allow some have rushed to defend it – Samsung has refused to give up on the smart assistant. The Korean company recently launched the Bixby Marketplace in the US and South Korea. The marketplace offers greater Bixby integration with services like Google Maps and Spotify.

The Galaxy Note 10 – as well as its expected Galaxy Note 10 Pro variant – are set to be announced on August 7 at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York.

