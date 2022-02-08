New Nintendo Direct showcase will take place tomorrow

Nintendo has confirmed that it will host a new Nintendo Direct presentation tomorrow.

The showcase will be “roughly 40 minutes” long, kicking off at 2pm PT (10pm in the UK) on 9 February 2022. The presentation will be available to watch on Nintendo’s official website, as well as its YouTube channel.

Nintendo has confirmed that the showcase will mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022. Looking at the 2022 game calendar, the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Triangle Strategy are all likely to make an appearance.

There are also a number of upcoming Nintendo Switch games that are yet to have a specific release date despite being penned in for 2022, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There’s a decent chance that at least one of those games will be shown off.

It’s highly likely that Nintendo will announce some never-before-seen games too. We’ve got our fingers crossed for the next Metroid Prime game, or even a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey, although that’s probably being too optimistic.

It’s also possible that Nintendo will bulk up its N64 library, as it recently made Banjo-Kazooie available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. There have been rumours that Nintendo will add Game Boy games to the library, although it may be too soon in the year for that to be confirmed.

Either way, with 40 minutes of footage to show, Nintendo clearly has some aces up its sleeve and we only have to wait until tomorrow to find out.

We’ll be covering all of the biggest news from the Nintendo Direct presentation, so if you don’t fancy staying up late to watch the livestream, make sure to check Trusted Reviews in the morning for the debrief.