New Nintendo Direct confirmed, with N64 controller reveal expected

Nintendo has officially confirmed a new Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow (23 September), mainly showcasing games launching on the Nintendo Switch this Winter.

The presentation will last roughly 40 minutes according to Nintendo, kicking off at 2pm PT (11pm UK time) tomorrow.

This announcement follows widespread reports that Nintendo is preparing to reveal a new N64 controller for the Switch. This could also mean N64 games could soon be playable of the Nintendo Switch through the Virtual Console.

Just like the existing SNES library on the Switch, it’s likely that you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to access these games. Reports also indicate that you may need to sign up to a new premium tier in order to access the N64 library.

Classic N64 games such as Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64 are all likely to be included, although we’re less certain about games developed by Rare such as Perfect Dark, Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye 007.

Nintendo is yet to confirm anything, but it’s still highly likely that the new N64 controller will be unveiled during tomorrow’s showcase.

Nintendo is also expected to shed more information on the likes of Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, while potentially even unveiling some never-before-seen games.

It’s also not out of the question that we’ll hear more about some games set for a 2022 launch, such as Breath of the Wild 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Splatoon 3. Make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest news on these upcoming Switch games.

The Trusted Take

Wow, it looks like those rumours were accurate. Multiple reports insisted that the new N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch could be unveiled this week, but that seemed unlikely with no Nintendo Direct on the schedule.

Now a September Nintendo Direct has been officially confirmed, it’s seems highly likely that will be getting N64 games on the Switch after all. I’m also personally hoping that Game Boy games soon become available on the Switch too, as I’ve recently had the urge to play through the original Pokémon games. Tomorrow can’t come quick enough.

