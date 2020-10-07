New Netflix feature could keep you hooked for the next year

While the big productions garner plenty of press, it can be quite hard to keep track of everything that’s upcoming on Netflix. And when there’s so much competition for that streaming dollar, there’s no need to delve too far.

If you don’t see something you want to watch in any given week, it can be easy to drop the subscription and return when there’s some new movies or series generating buzz.

Netflix’s latest feature, which is rolling out on smart TV apps initially, aims to keep you subscribing because it’ll enable to see what’s coming in the next few months. The new “Worth the Wait” section of the just-launched New & Popular tab displays TV shows and movies set to arrive on the service within the next 15-365 days.

This is joined by the existing Coming Soon section, which tells you what’s dropping in the next couple of weeks, and the New On Netflix section which shows just-released content from the vast library of original shows and movies.

Opening a title within the Worth the Wait carousel will enable viewers to set a reminder so they can be notified when it becomes available for streaming. A Variety report (via Engadget) says the feature will remain exclusive to the connected TV experience for now, with a rollout on the web expected by the end of the year.

After holding dominion over the streaming scene in the early part of the era, Netflix faces a massive array of competition thanks to the launch of new services.

With Disney Plus arriving, Amazon Prime Video upping its game, and the arrival of HBO Max, users are quite happy doing a month of each until they’ve made their way through the new content. Subscribing to all, as well as a satellite or cable TV service, makes entertainment more expensive than ever, so Netflix is smart to look at ways to keep its customers engaged.

The company emerged from a late 2019 slump to enjoy a massive uptick in memberships since lockdowns began this spring. The company will be looking to maintain that momentum going into 2021. However, the cancellation of popular high profile shows like GLOW, suggests the company won’t be as brazen with its commissioning budgets moving forward.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …