New Netflix Category Hub helps you find faves, so you won’t cancel too

Netflix may be in the news for losing 200,000 subscribers, but the last time we checked there were still about 222 million of them.

With that in mind, the company is setting about improving the TV interface with a new Category Hub to help viewers find their favourite content more easily, while also drawing attention to new categories of TV shows, films and specials.

From today, viewers within the Netflix smart TV experience will also see rotating themed categories, collating content for Earth Day, for example.

In a post on the Netflix blog, the company said: “Starting today, you can find this hub in the left-hand menu on both adult and kids’ profiles. There, you’ll see your personalized Top 3 categories based on what you love to regularly watch.

“This new immersive experience will also include curated collections to celebrate local holidays like Earth Day or International Women’s Day, as well as globally popular categories like anime, drama, and children & family for when you’re in the mood for something different.”

The streaming giant says this is a more lively version of the current categories row within the TV app, which will actually be tailored to your tastes.

It’s a time of big change at Netflix with the drop off in subscribers knocking $50 billion off the company’s value practically overnight.

The company also revealed it is working on an ad-funded solution in the hopes of converting some users who are sharing accounts. Netflix estimates 100 million paying subscribers are sharing their passwords, worldwide, meaning the company is leaving plenty of cash on the table.

Netflix is also trialing the sub-memberships that would enable password sharers to piggyback on a paying account for a couple of bucks a month. Would the prospect of an add-on membership finally encourage you to get your own account? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.