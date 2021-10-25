New Motorola watch set for release, no Wear OS in sight

Motorola is bringing out yet another smartwatch that has a premium feel on a budget, but it’s not clear if Wear OS will be present.

It’s been revealed that Motorola and Canadian company eBuyNow have teamed up to release another several smartwatches, starting with the Moto Watch 100.

The two companies have been working together to form a roadmap for some upcoming watch releases that will all have the Motorola branding.

An investor press release shows that the smartwatches are going to be mass-produced in November, with mentions of the watches having a premium feel while still sitting at an entry-level price.

It seems that earlier iterations of the wearable were originally referred to as the Moto G Smartwatch, which was going to be released in June.

It’s not clear if the latest Motorola smartwatch will come with Google’s Wear OS; there has been no mention of the operating system so far, though eBuyNow has mentioned that it’s one of the handful of activewear companies to have Wear OS licensees.

However, the third-generation Wear OS – in which Google teamed up with Samsung – is only currently available on the Galaxy Watch 4, which would mean that if the Moto 100 Watch does have Wear, it would be relying on the less popular and less innovative second-gen version.

The company also claimed that it had partnered with Qualcomm for premium wearables, which suggests that the Moto 100 Watch might come with a Snapdragon chipset.

Since the smartwatch is being marketed so far as a budget smartwatch though, it likely won’t feature a higher-end wearable chipset, like the Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Looking at the design of the smartwatch, it seems that it will not feature a crown for easy scrolling, but will have a rounded display with two oval buttons on the right edge.

It’s not clear when this smartwatch will be available to buy, but we can expect some other smartwatches to come out next year, including the Watch 100S and the Watch 200.