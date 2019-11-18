At the time of publication, Motorola has officially only revealed how much the new Razr will cost in the US. The magic number is $1499, which translates to approximately €1350. If you thought that was staggeringly pricey, you may want to brace yourself for what comes next.

A new report has claimed that consumers based in Europe will have to fork out − get ready − €1680 for the Motorola Razr 2019. That’s the equivalent of $1860 − which would represent a significant step up in price.

The new figure comes from Dutch site LetsGoDigital, which reports that that €1680 figure is how much the Razr will cost in Sweden. However, the same publication writes that the Razr’s recommended retail price might differ from European market to European market.

It’s worth noting that US-based customers will pay VAT after the fact, but even when you take that into account there’s a noticeable pricing difference.

Motorola would be far from the first example of a company to flog its goods at much steeper price points in the UK than the US.

In September, for instance, Apple raised eyebrows when it revealed that the iPhone 11 would start at £729 (~$945) in the UK and $699 (~£540) in the US. It was a similar story for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Whichever way you look at it though, the new Razr isn’t intended to be a mass-market device. Beautiful and nostalgia-inducing as its design is, there’s some underwhelming hardware beneath that attractive hood.

The Snapdragon 710, for instance, is a mid-range processor that also features on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is a pared down version of the Xiaomi Mi 8.

We’re also far from optimistic about how much battery life you’ll be able to get out of the 2510mAh cell − especially when you consider that it has to power not just one but two screens.

