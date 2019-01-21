Lenovo is reportedly planning to douse us all in nostalgia by launching the Motorola Razr (2019) next month, and a freshly discovered patent might have just given us our first glimpse at the upcoming handset.

A World Intellectual Property Organization listing first spotted by 91Mobiles shows a mobile phone that’s recognisable as a Razr handset, albeit with a slightly tweaked design and dual screens.

While it’s far from guaranteed that the phone described in the patent will hit the market, this could be our first glance at the Motorola Razr 2019. Until we hear anything concrete from Lenovo, take all of the following with a pinch of salt.

Like the legendary Motorola Razr V3 from all the way back in 2004, the device shown off in the patent is a flip phone that features one external secondary display and another internal primary display.

However, the new Razr’s main display appears to be notched and flexible, stretching almost all the way from top to bottom and folding across the centre. There is, of course, no physical keypad (stop feigning outrage).

Beneath the screen is that chunky wedge we’re all so familiar with. It will apparently house the microphone and speakers.

From the outside, the Razr shown off in the patent looks almost identical to the classic Razr, with a camera sensor and a small secondary display (for quickly checking notifications) both visible.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Motorola Razr could make a (-nother) comeback in February, 15 years after the original’s release, though this plan “isn’t yet final and could change”.

The report also described it as a “high-end” phone, claimed that Lenovo plans to manufacture 200,000 units, and added that it may have a starting price of − brace yourself − around $1500 (~£1170).

The handset is apparently still being tested, but could go on sale in the US next month as a Verizon exclusive.

Would you consider buying a modern version of the Motorola Razr?