Motorola’s answer to the Huawei P30 Pro looks pretty swish in this ‘leak’

Motorola’s next flagship will have a next generation quad-camera setup similar to the Huawei P30 Pro, according to a fresh leak.

The news broke after serial leaker Onleaks posted a render alleging to be of Motorola’s next flagship on Twitter late on Wednesday (UK time).

Shortly after revealing what may be #MotorolaP40Power, I’m back to provide your very 1st look at yet unknown device, the first 4 rear camera powered #Motorola phone! 360° video + 5K renders + dimensions + few specs on behalf of new Partner @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/9WLdgYE3s1 pic.twitter.com/FySFU3h9pv — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 3, 2019

The leak suggested the company plans to release two top end phones this year. This would presumably see it follow the same release strategy as Samsung with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, and Huawei with its Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro phones.

The leaked images indicate the new top end Motorola phone will have a tear drop notch, like the P30 and P30 Pro and sport a sizable 6.2-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

No further details were given, leaving fans unsure what sensors will be used in the quad-camera setup. If it’s anything like the P30 Pro it should be pretty darned swish though.

The P30 Pro has a quad-camera system that combines Super Spectrum 40-megapixel, ultra-wide 20-megapixel, 8-megapixel telephoto regular camera sensors with a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. This lets the camera better read spatial information, letting it take better portrait shots.

We’re still reviewing the P30 Pro but thus far have been super impressed with its camera. Mobile Editor Max Parker went so far as to call it “one of the best he’s ever tested”.

The handset is one of many Motorola phones to leak this week. Onleaks released a separate ‘leak’ for a mid-range phone believed to be the, unconfirmed, Motorola P40 Power earlier this week.

Both leaks haven’t been confirmed by Motorola and we’d always recommend readers take them with a pinch of salt.

Even if they are legitimate renders in particular don’t always paint an accurate picture of what the final product will be. Companies experiment with new devices and can make significant hardware and design changes fairly quickly when making a new phone.

