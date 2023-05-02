 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

A new mod for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor adds DLSS to the game, and it can reportedly double your FPS on PC.

Thanks to the work of a modder, you may soon be able to double your FPS on PC with the recently released Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. On YouTube, modder PureDark has uploaded a new video showcasing a modded version of Jedi Survivor that relies on DLSS upscaling to increase framerates, and reportedly, this upscaling can double your framerate.

However, there are some big caveats. First up, this mod has yet to be released to the public, and it’s not entirely clear if it will be released or when that might happen if it will be released. Secondly, PureDark notes that there are noticeable artifacts with his upscaling solution, some of which can be seen in the video, so it’s not a perfect solution. It’s also not an actual, full-fat implementation of DLSS which would have to come from the developers.

PureDark also notes that he can’t replace FSR2, the upscaling solution actually in the game, with his version of DLSS thanks to the game’s Denuvo DRM protection stopping him. However, in the description of his video, PureDark does say that he “might release this version very soon, [because he has] no intention of polishing it further.” So, you may be able to try out this mod soon for yourself, but you likely won’t get a more polished version.

Lastly, as perhaps the most important caveat, this mod relies on DLSS 3, an upscaling solution created by NVIDIA for the RTX40 Series of GPUs, meaning you’ll need a new RTX card from NVIDIA to take advantage of this mod if it does eventually release. However, considering how many performance problems there are with Jedi Survivor on PC, developer Respawn may choose to later add DLSS to the game. However, that’s unconfirmed as of now.

You might like…

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Ruben Circelli 26 mins ago
Skyrim NPCs are being powered by ChatGPT

Skyrim NPCs are being powered by ChatGPT

Ruben Circelli 52 mins ago
Intel may be discontinuing the Core i5 and Core i7

Intel may be discontinuing the Core i5 and Core i7

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
The next Call of Duty could cost nearly $1 billion to launch

The next Call of Duty could cost nearly $1 billion to launch

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Steam update set to overhaul Steam’s In-Game Overlay

Steam update set to overhaul Steam’s In-Game Overlay

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Sony says PlayStation VR2 is coming to stores soon

Sony says PlayStation VR2 is coming to stores soon

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.