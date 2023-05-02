New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

A new mod for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor adds DLSS to the game, and it can reportedly double your FPS on PC.

Thanks to the work of a modder, you may soon be able to double your FPS on PC with the recently released Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. On YouTube, modder PureDark has uploaded a new video showcasing a modded version of Jedi Survivor that relies on DLSS upscaling to increase framerates, and reportedly, this upscaling can double your framerate.

However, there are some big caveats. First up, this mod has yet to be released to the public, and it’s not entirely clear if it will be released or when that might happen if it will be released. Secondly, PureDark notes that there are noticeable artifacts with his upscaling solution, some of which can be seen in the video, so it’s not a perfect solution. It’s also not an actual, full-fat implementation of DLSS which would have to come from the developers.

PureDark also notes that he can’t replace FSR2, the upscaling solution actually in the game, with his version of DLSS thanks to the game’s Denuvo DRM protection stopping him. However, in the description of his video, PureDark does say that he “might release this version very soon, [because he has] no intention of polishing it further.” So, you may be able to try out this mod soon for yourself, but you likely won’t get a more polished version.

Lastly, as perhaps the most important caveat, this mod relies on DLSS 3, an upscaling solution created by NVIDIA for the RTX40 Series of GPUs, meaning you’ll need a new RTX card from NVIDIA to take advantage of this mod if it does eventually release. However, considering how many performance problems there are with Jedi Survivor on PC, developer Respawn may choose to later add DLSS to the game. However, that’s unconfirmed as of now.