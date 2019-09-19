New Microsoft Surface Pro could get a beloved iPad Pro feature

The next-generation Microsoft Surface Pen, expected to be announced alongside a range of new Surface products next month, is likely to boast wireless charging capabilities.

An FCC filing published earlier this week, Microsoft details a new stylus that includes its own charging coil, which could be used for wireless charging capabilities (via The Verge).

Currently the accessory is charged using a AAAA battery so, either way ,the presence of a coil means wired or wireless charging. Given recent trends, we’d expect the charging coil to be for wireless replenishment.

For example, the Apple Pencil 2 can be juiced by magnetically connecting to the iPad Pro. The S Pen is also replenished when holstered to a recent Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone.

It’s likely that Microsoft will take the existing ability for the Surface Pen to attach to the Surface devices for safe keeping and add wireless charging to the mix in order to keep it replenished when not in use.

That would likely require some additional hardware engineering on the new Surface Pro itself on top of the the coil within the Surface Pen. However, that feat shouldn’t cause too much strife for the Windows 10-maker

With a new Surface Pro widely expected to launch at Microsoft’s October 2 event in New York City it won’t be long until we find out the company’s concrete plans. We’re expecting the Surface Pro 7 to arrive with the new generation Ice Lake Intel Core (up to i7) processors with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SDD.

Elsewhere, October 2 might bring new Surface Laptop devices, with the possibility of a new Surface Go tablet. The new hardware is also likely to coincide with the launch of the bi-annual Windows 10 update.

Naturally, we’ll be following all the action as Microsoft unveils the latest Surface devices in the popular range. October is now shaping up to be an intriguing month with the Google Pixel event and new iPad Pro models possibly on the way.

