New members probably aren’t staying after Prime Day – did you jump ship too?

With another Prime Day sales event in the books, Amazon shoppers are already researching how to flee the retailer’s membership service, according to analysis of web searches.

According to data from search-intelligence company Captify, bargain hunters were running for the exit door almost as soon as they browsed and snapped-up the array of bargains on offer.

Midway through Monday searches for cancelling Amazon Prime rose 18 times higher they were on Sunday, the Captify said. That suggests that those who’d signed up for the free 30-day trials for Prime were on the hunt for information about how to cancel the trial before they’re charged the full membership fee.

Of course, cancelling the subscription enables shoppers to retain the of a Prime Membership benefits for the full 30-days regardless of whether they cancel the subscription after five minutes. Rather than people cancelling Prime upset about the lack of bargains on offer, it’s likely that the spike in searches for cancelling is simply people ensuring they cancel when it’s fresh in the mind.

Related: 5G and the UK

However, considering the whole point of Prime Day is to attract members for the long haul, rather than just the two day shopping event, the data is unlikely to go over too well at Amazon HQ.

“If Amazon is hoping to use Prime Day as a way to sign up and retain new Prime Members, they might need to rethink their retention plan,” Captify told Business Insider. “According to search, consumers are signing up for Prime, getting their deals and then canceling membership shortly after.”

Of course, just because people searched for the means of cancelling doesn’t mean they followed through on it, but the data doesn’t necessarily speak to customer retention.

Amazon is yet to release figures about how many people signed up for a trial during Prime Day, but the company did say sales surpassed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events combined.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More