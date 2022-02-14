New Macs to join iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air at Apple’s March launch?

Apple is preparing to bring new Mac computers to its forthcoming March event, according to new regulatory filings.

With rumours Apple is suggesting Apple will host a product launch on March 8, headlined by the iPhone SE 5G and an all-new iPad Air model, it appears the Mac will also join the party.

Now, it appears at least one new Mac model will be along for the ride, judging by submissions to the Eurasian Economic Database as spied by the French site Consomac (via 9to5Mac).

The model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681 are listed as devices running macOS Monterrey, the latest version of Apple’s operating system.

Apple often registers these before they’re launched, which is required by law in some territories, and Consomac has turned these releases up plenty of times down the years. Usually the listings appear in the Eurasian database a month or two before their release date.

Unfortunately, but perhaps excitedly, it’s not too clear which Mac models are on deck for a refresh at the March event. Bloomberg’s in-the-know reporter Mark Gurman believes there’s “at least one” new Mac scheduled to be introduced at the event.

It could be updated version of the Mac mini, with higher-end versions of the Apple Silicon M1 processors, while an iMac Pro has also been mooted at some point during 2022. The long-awaited redesign of the MacBook Air is also expected, but not until later this year.

The event is also likely to see the launch of new iOS, iPadOS and macOS features that, among other things, add the long-awaited Universal Control feature and Face ID with a Mask.

Apple hasn't confirmed the March event yet, but there have been umpteen tips the launch is on the way, as has become standard in recent years.