Eurasian database update hints at new MacBooks incoming

In the past, registrations in the Eurasian Economic Commission database have been a sign of incoming new Apple products, and the company has just added seven new model numbers.

First spotted – appropriately enough – by MacRumors, the devices are designated as “portable computers” so we’re almost certainly looking at MacBooks, unless Apple has a whole new brand name up its sleeve. It won’t reveal much, but for completeness’ sake, the model numbers are A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

That’s a whole lot of MacBooks: to be clear, each number refers to a different MacBook category, so it won’t just be seven different flavours of MacBook Air (although different sizes seem to count as different numbers).

So it’s speculation time. Let’s start with the obvious ones: the 12-inch MacBook seems like an obvious candidate, given it hasn’t been refreshed since June 2017. The MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar is another possibility, given it hasn’t had a specs bump since 2017, either. Then there’s the MacBook Air which is also a strong possibility – although it did see an update just nine months ago.

So that’s three down, five to go (maybe fewer if Apple decides to introduce new sizes or variants – the return of the 11-inch MacBook Air, maybe, or a MacBook imbued with LTE?)

What else? Well, there’s the much-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it was previously reported that this wouldn’t be a 2019 product. Or Apple could always beef up both the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bars.

The good news is we probably won’t have too long to find out what laptops Apple is hiding up its sleeves. Registrations with the Eurasian Economic Commission database usually come just a few months before they’re officially unveiled. If you were planning on buying a MacBook today, you may want to hold off for a few more months…

