New MacBook Pro could feature a notch, according to rumours

Apple is taking things up a notch, as new rumours suggest the latest MacBook Pro could feature a notch like the iPhone.

It’s fair to say that not many people are a fan of the notch on the iPhone, with the iPhone 13 still featuring the little cut-out rectangle that allows for a front-facing camera to exist within the phone’s display.

With the iPhone X being the first Apple smartphone to bring in the notch, it seems that it could be moving onto the big screen, as the next-generation MacBook Pro has been rumoured to feature the cut-out.

Both Twitter and Weibo have spotted a couple of potential leaks; a photo of the MacBook Pro screen seemingly shows a small notch at the top.

Looking at the photo above, you can make out the notch on the top of the screen, though it’s not totally clear where this originated from, and the image is pretty blurry, so it can be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

The image seems to give us a peek at a FaceTime camera, a microphone and a light sensor for True Tone. The notch also suggests that Apple still hasn’t managed to crack under-display camera technology, which the technology still in its early days.

Looking at some more rumours, Reddit has been lighting up, with one user claiming that the next MacBook Pro will come with the notorious notch but won’t include Face ID, though it was claimed Touch ID will still be available for easy authentication.

It shouldn’t be too long until we find out for sure, since Apple is hosting a virtual event tonight, where multiple new products are expected to be revealed, including the latest MacBook Pro.

You can check out how to watch the Apple event tonight by clicking on the link prior, as it’s possible the Mac Mini and AirPods 3 could also make an appearance.