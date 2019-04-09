Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro probably won’t be released in 2019

Apple’s rumoured new 16-inch MacBook Pro might not get a 2019 release date after all, according to the latest research note from respected fruit fancier Ming-Chi Kuo.

First spied by MacRumours, the new MacBook update represents a revision on analyst Kuo’s previous prediction, which had Apple launching a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop this year.

Now, we’ll apparently have to wait until 2020 or even 2021 for the MacBook Pro overhaul, which allegedly would have seen the ‘regular’ 13-inch model get a specs bump to 32GB of RAM, as well as the unveiling of a new 16-inch model aimed at power users.

However, there’s good news for Apple fans in that Kuo still reckons the Cupertino-based company will debut a monster 31.6-inch 6K display this year. Mid-2019 is the rumoured release date for this product, which is as yet unnamed but is also thought to be aimed at pro users.

That said, the sudden MacBook Pro U-turn leaves us questioning if Kuo’s previous assertions about the iPhone 11 might also be subject to change.

The pundit has pegged Apple to release three new 2019 iPhone models at varying screen sizes and price points – the same strategy the firm adopted last year with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR – but with a new design and boosted battery specs, including the addition of two-way (or bi-lateral) wireless charging.

The analyst has already been right a couple of times this year – in relation to the launch of the Apple AirPods 2 and iPad mini 5 – so while a potentially later release date for the new MacBook pro will disappoint some, the TF International Securities crystal ball gazer still has a better track record than most when it comes to these things.

Apple’s next big event is WWDC 2019 in June, though this tends to software rather than hardware focussed, so we’d be surprised (but not gobsmacked) to see a major product reveal there.

What new Apple product are you most looking forward to this year?