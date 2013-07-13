New MacBook Air problems continue as volume issues are reported

The recently launched new MacBook Air is facing a new round of problems, with a number of users reporting a range of volume fluctuation issues with the Apple branded laptop.

Formally unveiled last month, the launch of the latest MacBook Air refresh was plighted by a number of Wi-Fi connectivity issues, with a fix for the early problems said to have caused a selection of issues with the computer’s volume fluctuation.

An issue that has been reported by a number of early adopters of the new MacBook Air offering, the volume control issues reportedly sees audio levels fluctuate of their own according. The problem is said to be more prevalent when attempting to enjoy video content.

“I have just purchased a new 2013 13-inch MacBook Air, and the volume seems to fluctuate by itself when I play back any videos,”

a UK based MacBook Air user wrote on the Apple forums.

With dozens of users also reporting similar issues, one user added: “I too am experiencing audio fluctuations while watching Hulu or iTunes videos. It seems to fluctuate most at the middle audio level, and doesn’t do it at very low levels or high levels. Very annoying.”

While Apple has yet to fully acknowledge the issue, a selection of users have suggested that using third-party volume control and enhancement applications, such as Boom, can help act as a temporary resolve for the irritating glitch.

Suggesting that Apple staff are currently failing to address the issue, new MacBook Air owner ‘forembc’ wrote on the Apple discussion boards: “I too am having this happen. I went to the Apple Store and they have no clue why this is happening. Apple, please figure this out, it is so annoying!”

Far from the first issue to befall the new Apple MacBook Air 2013, at launch, the slimline laptop was found to have problems with its new 802.11ac Wi-Fi connections, with the computer repeatedly dropping networks with no reason or warning.

