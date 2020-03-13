New MacBook Air coming as soon as next week, report says

Apple may be planning to launch new versions of the MacBook Air laptop as soon as next week, according to reports.

MacRumors has received word from an anonymous, but previously reliable source, that suggests the most affordable laptop range is due an imminent upgrade.

There were no further details from the source, which last year informed the site that the new iPad Air and iPad mini models were on the way.

The tipster was two-out-of-three last time around. He had also predicted a new iPod was on the way (yeah, we were surprised too!), and that turned out to be the second generation AirPods, so the source was close!

While there’s no insight into what the new MacBook Air might debut, we’d expect any update to feature the scissored Magic Keyboard, replacing the disastrous butterfly keyboard.

After multiple iterations, Apple has officially given up on the slim-line mechanism after users were laden with sticky keys, forcing the company to launch a free repair program. It would be a no brainer for Apple to bring the Magic Keyboard on the latest MacBook Pro to the Air series too.

Naturally, there’s be a silicon upgrade too, with newer CPUs. The last time Apple refreshed the MacBook Air, it sported the 8th generation Intel Core chips. Now Apple’s rivals have moved onto the 10th generation CPUs and we’d expect Apple to follow suit.

It’s also possible Apple will seek to make the MacBook Air lighter than its predecessor. Once the king of the lightweight lappies, devices like the Acer Swift 5 are now a full quarter of a kilogram lighter than the 2018 MacBook Air.

We’re also hoping for Face ID to join the fray after the last MacBook Air models added a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …