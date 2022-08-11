New LG OLED TV panel replaces speakers with vibrating screen

LG has announced a new OLED TV panel with a vibrating panel in place of dedicated speakers.

The South Korean company has been demonstrating its new panel technology at the K-Display 2022 event in Seoul.

You might think that the sheer size of this 97-inch LG 4K panel is its most noteworthy attribute, and it is indeed the biggest OLED TV panel ever made. However, we’ve seen LG using this vast panel before in the brilliant LG OLED C2.

The real point of interest here is LG’s Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology, which enables the TV screen itself to output sound by vibrating. In this way, a whole 5.1 channel sound system is able to be embedded in the display for “a cinematic level of immersion” without the need for a dedicated speaker system.

We’ve seen Sony attempt something similar to this in its own OLED TVs in recent years. The Japanese company’s Acoustic Surface Audio technology again turns the TV display itself into a giant vibrating speaker, pushing sound directly out to your ears from the front of the TV rather than from the back or sides.

It remains to be seen how LG’s solution compares. One thing we do know is that it’s going to look spectacular. LG announced its new EX panel back in December, with a combination of deuterium compounds and machine learning algorithms enabling a 30 percent boost in brightness and more accurate colour and detail.