New LG Gram laptops kick-off CES 2019 party early

LG has announced two new additions to its LG Gram lineup ahead of CES, with a new 17-inch laptop and 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible looking to launch in 2019.

LG claims that the Gram 17 will become the lightest 17-inch laptop on the market, weighing in at just 1340g. Don’t think its size will impact its performance though, as it packs in an as-of-yet-unnamed 8th Generation Intel Core processor as well as the option of up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The LG Gram 17 also rocks a 17-inch display with a 16:10 ratio and a 2560×1500 resolution that boasts twice the pixels of your standard Full HD laptop. This potentially makes this 17-incher a great option for professional creatives, especially with LG suggesting that it has an impressive sRGB colour gamut coverage of 96%. It’ll have to improve on the lower Adobe and DCI-P3 scores we recorded on the LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 15, though.

The LG Gram 2-in-1, meanwhile, offers the same processor and RAM offering as the 17-incher, but in a smaller convertible frame. Weighing just 1145g, this looks to be an ultra-portable device that’s an absolute doddle to carry around.

Of course, the LG Gram 2-in-1 features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, while the 360-degree hinge allows you to flip between laptop and tablet forms. A Wacom AES 2.0 Pen comes bundled with the device too, with the accessory boasting 4096 pressure levels and tilt detection so you scribble and sketch on the go. This could be a compelling alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, which works with the N-trig-powered Surface Pen stylus, which is sold separately.

Both the LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 2-in-1 will be available with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Chuck in a claimed battery life of up to 19.5 and 21 hours respectively, military-standard durability and a smorgasbord offering of ports that includes USB-C, microSD and HDMI, and these upcoming LG Gram options look like seriously impressive devices.

Prices and release dates are yet to be confirmed by LG for either device, but further details will likely be shared during CES in January 2019.

