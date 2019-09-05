New Lenovo tablets 2019: What you need to know about the M8 and Yoga Smart Tab

Lenovo’s unveiled a duo of new Android tablets, including a spiffy looking Yoga Smart Tab it’s marketing as “the ultimate” entertainment slate.

The company unveiled the Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin. Despite both having Smart Tab branding the two devices have very different features and target a completely different user. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new tablets.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

The Yoga Smart Tab is the spiritual successor to Lenovo’s previous Yoga Tab, Yoga Tab 2 and Yoga Tab 3 Android tablets. It features the same innovative kick stand design with a chunky cylindrical bottom long side.

It’s being marketed as the ultimate entertainment tablet featuring a sizable 10.1-inch FHD IPS Display that’s backed by powerful twin side facing JBL speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos support (digital).

We were big fans of the original Yoga tablet’s kickstand designs which made it quick and easy to free stand the tablet or hang it from hooks.

Lenovo has also updated the design to feature the newer USB C standard and three digital mic arrays for 360 degree far field voice recognition to help you hands-free access Google Assistant.

Sadly the company didn’t release any other Yoga Smart Tab specs. Trusted Reviews has reached out for further detail about its exact specs and will update this article the moment we hear back.

Considering it’s affordable £249 price tag we’re expecting them distinctly mid-range, however.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8

The Smart Tab M8 is an affordable Android tablet that’s designed to double up as a smart display. The basic Android tablet comes with a Smart Charging Station that puts it into a smart display/ambient mode as well as topping up its battery.

The ambient mode makes it act like Lenovo’s main Smart Display making it quick and easy to control your smart home tech or quiz Google Assistant using voice commands.

Specs-wise it’s a fairly basic Android tablet. It features an 8-inch, HD resolution IPS screen with a 350 nits max brightness and is powered by a MediaTech A22 CPU that’s paired with 2GB of RAM. This plus its basic 16/32GB storage options and 5000mAh battery make it a pretty by the numbers tablet without the dock. But with pricing starting at a super reasonable £129 that’s hardly surprising.

The Yoga Smart Tab is set for release in October. The M8 Smart Tab will launch a month later in November.

