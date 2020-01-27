New leak suggests free Galaxy Buds+ with S20 Plus and Ultra pre-orders

Two weeks ago, we got word that a second generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds were on the way. Not only that, but they were very close to launching, due to appear alongside the Galaxy S20 when it arrives next month.

That led us to suggest that the new buds will likely be a pre-order bonus for early adopters looking to enjoy the delights of Samsung’s latest flagship phone first. And according to routinely correct leaker Evan Blass, that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

Blass tweeted the picture above, which shows the promotion: a pre-order of either the S20+ or the S20 Ultra gets you free Galaxy Buds+. He followed up with more shots of the handset, just in case you’ve managed to miss the various S20 leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks.

As you can see, both the S20+ and S20 Ultra have pretty extreme camera arrays on the back – and the latter apparently has a 108-megapixel camera in the mix. You’re also looking at a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 9830 processor (region dependent), up to 16GB RAM and a 120Hz display. It’s going to be powerful alright: powerful, but also really pricey.

The original Galaxy Buds made a nice little pre-order bonus for last year’s Galaxy S10 – and handily showed off the phone’s brand new party trick: you could charge the earphones’ case by resting it against the back of the phone. The same will almost certainly be true again here, but what else can you expect from the Galaxy Buds+?

Well, the bad news first: apparently the new generation doesn’t add noise cancellation, like the AirPods Pro. But the earphones will reportedly be improved in three areas: battery life, microphone quality and sound quality. The former two have clear metrics attached – the battery is reportedly now 85mAh up from 58mAh, while the number of microphones have been doubled.

Still rumours for now, but not long to go until they’re confirmed or debunked: Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on February 11.

