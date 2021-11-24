 large image

New leak seemingly reveals PS Plus December line-up

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

A new leak suggests PlayStation will be offering Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super Villains to PS Plus subscribers for free in December.

Website Dealabs has seemingly revealed the line-up. It’s worth being cautious before an official announcement from PlayStation, but the website has a great record of leaking previous PS Plus announcements correctly.

Dealabs suggests you’ll be able to download all three games from 7 December 2021 until 4 January 2022, although you’ll need a PS Plus subscription in order to do so.

A PS Plus subscription usually costs £49.99 every 12 months, but you can actually snag a plan with a Black Friday discount via ShopTo right now, taking the price down to £29.35. By costing so little, you'll likely get your money back from just one game download.

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just £29.85

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just £29.85

ShopTo is currently offering 12 months of a PlayStation Plus subscription for just £29.85 when you use the code ‘EXTRATEN’ at checkout. By signing up to PlayStation Plus, you’ll not only be able to play online with your friends, but can also download and play the monthly offering of games including November’s Knockout City.

  • ShopTo
  • Save over 33%
  • £29.85
View Deal

We gave Godfall a 3.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it last year, and said in our verdict: “If you’re a diehard action RPG fan looking to kill some time with a game that doesn’t require a lot of thinking, then Godfall is a solid investment. Its core combat mechanics and familiar structure make it an easy game to dive in and out of without too much difficulty.”

We’re not sure what the supposed ‘Challenger Edition’ will entail just yet, but expect additional content compared to the standard version. Both the PS5 and PS4 version are tipped to be available for download.

We were even more impressed by Mortal Shell, which we gave a 4.5 out of 5 score. In our verdict, we said: “Mortal Shell is one of the year’s biggest gaming surprises, offering a deep, fascinating journey into a melancholic world. It takes blatant inspiration from Dark Souls and Bloodborne, but innovative tweaks to its combat and progression mechanics let it easily stand on its own two feet.”

Essentially, anyone looking for a challenging Souls-like experience who’s already completed the FromSoftware series will likely get a lot of joy here. It’s worth pointing out that this is the PS4 version, so don’t expect to see improved visuals on the PS5 like you will with the Enhanced Edition.

And if you’re looking for a more accessible game, then you’ll be pleased to see that LEGO DC Super-Villains could be included in the PS Plus line-up. We gave this game a 3.5 rating, and said in our verdict: “With its gleefully mischievous cast and a few new mechanical tricks, Lego DC Super-Villains is a refreshing twist on the trusted Lego game formula.”

If you like the look of these games but don’t have a PS Plus, make sure you sign up to a subscription before the Black Friday deal expires.

