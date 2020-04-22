A new leak says Apple’s AirPods 3 are launching soon

Apple’s AirPods 3 could be right around the corner, according to a new leak.

YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has leaked quite a lot of Apple-related stories over recent weeks, says the earphones are now ready for launch.

They’re believed to have been originally intended for a March release but complications in the supply chain, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, led to delays for the Apple earphones.

Prosser says that the launch of the AirPods 3 will likely come alongside the new MacBook Pro next month.

Related: Best headphones 2020 – All types for any budget

Prosser has been pretty accurate in his recent Apple forecasts, but swung a few misses too, so it’s worth remembering that this remains an unconfirmed report. As of yet Apple has not confirmed any launch date for the AirPods 3.

So, how are they likely to stack up against the competition? If the AirPods 2, from last year, are anything to go by, then we’re not expecting market leading sound quality.

While the true wireless earbuds impressed us with their W1 chip, it was also notable that the previous AirPods’ sound quality offering was far from best in class – in our review we labelled it “not much better than average”. That was surprising and more than a little disappointing, given the £159.99 price tag.

Are we likely to see a smaller price tag on the AirPods 3? Fans will certainly hope so. Will multiple competitors starting to offer cheaper alternatives, Apple may consider bringing down the price of the AirPods 3, but there are no guarantees.

Related: AirPods 3 – What we know about Apple’s next true wireless earbuds

The other factor in Apple’s pricing strategy will, of course, be the huge popularity of AirPods. Both previous iterations have sold like hot-cakes, despite being expensive, so Apple won’t necessarily be eager to lower the price.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…