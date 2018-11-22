All-new Kindle Paperwhite 2018 gets unmissable Black Friday price slash

The Kindle Paperwhite (2018) is arguably the best e-reader you can buy right now, making today’s £30 Black Friday price slash a deal not to be missed as the holiday shopping season gets underway in earnest.

In what has to be one of the very best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite 2018 has been discounted down to a mere £90 from its £120 RRP.

When you consider that it was only released on November 7 of this year, you start to realise just how epic a saving this is – you’ll rarely see a product this fresh-off-the-line get any kind of a markdown, let alone one this substantial.

In the review of the new Paperwhite we said, “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design.”

“The regular Kindle is cheaper at £49.99, but it lacks the lit display and many of the higher-end features that are present here. For the ultimate e-reader at an impressive price, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is tough to beat.”

The fact that it’s now 25% off makes it an even better buy.

Amazon’s latest Paperwhite has a bunch of great features, with perhaps our favourite being the updated design. The 6-inch, 300ppi display now sits flush to the body and the device boasts an IPX8 waterproof rating. This waterproofing feature was previously restricted to the much pricier Kindle Oasis.

There’s also now support for Audible, so you can wirelessly listen to your audiobooks through a Bluetooth pair of headphones or a speaker. If you own both the Audible audiobook and ebook you can easily switch between the two.

Other neat touches include more internal storage (8GB as opposed to 4GB) and the option to expand that further with a 32GB model. There’s also an LTE model available, however this doesn’t feature in the sale.

