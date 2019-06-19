New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017: what’s new?

Amazon has just announced an updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader, replacing the previous Oasis as the most expensive Kindle you can buy.

Unlike the last Oasis refresh, which gave us a completely new design and a much bigger display, the 2019 update is a lot more restrained. But there are still some key differences to note, including a huge update to the display we’ve been asking for.

New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017 – Design and display

The biggest update to this 2019 Kindle Oasis is the new Paperwhite display. It remains at 7-inches, with a PPI (pixels per inch) of 300 and a front light to aid reading, but it now also has an adjustable warm light. This can change the screen from your typical white to a softer, more amber colour which should help reading at night.

There’s a handy scheduling tool for automatically adjusting the display’s colour during nighttime hours and you can manually shift it too. We’ve seen this feature on phones and the Kobo Forma reader, but this is the first time it has come to the Kindle range.

Design-wise both of these devices are virtually the same. That’s judging from the pictures, as we haven’t gotten our hands on a model to try out yet. They both have buttons for turning pages, a wedge shape with a comfortable place to grip and Micro USB for charging.

Colours for both consist of graphite and gold and each has covers available too, ranging from fabric to leather.

New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017 – Waterproof rating

The Kindle Oasis 2017 was the first Kindle to introduce a waterproof body, ensuring reading by the pool or in the bath wouldn’t result in a busted device. This IPX8 rating eventually found its way onto the cheaper Kindle Paperwhite.

Thankfully the feature is retained by the New Kindle Oasis 2019, which is hardly a surprise. The waterproof rating remains the same at IPX8, and this allows for the device to be submerged in 2m of water (Amazon states freshwater) for an hour.

New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017 – Audible support

Both versions of the Kindle Oasis support audiobook listening via Amazon’s audiobook service, however they both lack speakers or a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This means you’ll have to connect up a Bluetooth speaker or pair of wireless cans to listen to an audiobook.

New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017 – Battery life

Battery life is hard to judge on Kindles. These are devices that last weeks rather than days or hours, and endurance varies wildly depending on how much you read.

Amazon claims the new Kindle Oasis 2019 will last weeks on a single charge, which is the same it claims for the outgoing model. We would agree that the 2017 Oasis lasted a couple of weeks with about 30 minutes of reading a day, so hopefully the new model retains this.

New Kindle Oasis 2019 vs Kindle Oasis 2017 – Price and storage

The base Kindle Oasis 2019 option packs 8GB storage and will sell for £229.99, with a 32GB option costing £259.99. If you want to always be connected you can get a 32GB model with unlimited and free 3G/4G service for £319.99

These prices are exactly the same as the outgoing Oasis model, which we assume will no longer be sold. The storage options remain the same, too.

Alongside the new Kindles, Amazon will be selling a selection of covers ranging from £39.99 to £64.99.