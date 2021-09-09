 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New iRobot Roomba j7+ can dodge pet poo

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

iRobot’s new robot vacuum cleaner, the iRobot Roomba j7+, features an amusing yet valuable addition: the ability to detect and avoid your pet’s poop.

As far as RVCs have come in recent years, they continue to have several fundamental flaws. They still can’t climb stairs, they still struggle to deal with wires, and they still fail to get right into those corners and edges.

Perhaps most egregious of all: they do insist on ploughing through pet faeces, thus doing the very opposite of what they were bought to do.

Now iRobot, the biggest name in robot vacuum cleaners, claims to have addressed this messy issue. The Roomba j7+ features iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence, a new AI system that learns on the job.

It’s also more aware of its surroundings. Using PrecisionVision Navigation, the new Roomba has the ability to identify and circumvent objects such a cords and – hallelujah – pet waste.

So confident is iRobot in its new machine learning smarts, it’s provided the Pet Owner Official Promise (yes, that spells P.O.O.P.). In short, iRobot has pledged to replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.

It’s that promise that separates the Roomba j7+ from rivals making similar cack-jinking claims. We found the Roborock S6 MaxV‘s dung-dodging abilities to be solid (pun unintended), but Roborock won’t send you a whole new machine if your digital pet has its own accident.

You might like…

iRobot Roomba i7+ Review

iRobot Roomba i7+ Review

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Best robot vacuum cleaner 2021: Clean carpets, hard floors and mop automatically

Best robot vacuum cleaner 2021: Clean carpets, hard floors and mop automatically

David Ludlow 4 months ago
Dyson 360 Heurist Review

Dyson 360 Heurist Review

David Ludlow 1 year ago

Roomba claims that PrecisionVision Navigation will “get smarter over time” and “unlock new cleaning experiences”. The mind boggles.

The Roomba j7+ robot vacuum is available to buy now from iRobot’s website, with with its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit (essentially a larger bin it empties itself into), for £900 / $849.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.