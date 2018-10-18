The 2018 iPhone Xr hasn’t even been released yet, and already the rumour mill is firing up with regards to 2019’s new iPhones and the handset potentially called the iPhone 12.

Hot on the heels of the iPhone XS launch, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back at his crystal ball and believes he has an inkling of what’s to come from Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup.

In an investor note shared by Mac Rumours, Kuo predicts that Apple will offer an very similar iPhone range next year, with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED phones joined by a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

That’ll come as something of a blow to Apple fans expecting a radical iPhone design overhaul in 2019, but there could still be some fairly significant tweaks to look forward to next year, not least the more powerful new Apple A13 chip (manufactured again by TSMC as per this DigiTimes report).

There are also rumours that 2019’s large-display iPhone XS Max successor could get Apple Pencil support as it looks to better rival next year’s Galaxy Note 10, and it’s expect that Apple will retain IP68 as its water-resistance standard of choice.

Beyond that, it’s very much a case of wait and a see, but it seems a good bet to expect the new 2019 iPhones to be released in September again, as Apple has rarely diverged from its autumn launch pattern in recent years.

What are your hopes for the new 2019 iPhones? Will one of them be called the iPhone 12? Tweet your predictions to us @TrustedReviews.