The new iPhone XR won’t be getting many camera improvements

Apple’s next sort-of-affordable iPhone will only be getting minor camera improvements, according to a fresh report.

The news broke via Macotakara on Monday. The site reported a source from a Chinese supply chain revealed the only confirmed change to the camera is that the new version of the iPhone XR will feature 2x optical zoom. The feature was previously limited to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The news follows previous rumblings Apple doesn’t plan to make any serious changes to the new iPhone XR’s optics. If true the new leak is right, it’ll likely see Apple re-purpose left over stock of the 12-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses seen on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple hasn’t confirmed if it is making a successor to the iPhone XR yet and there are conflicting rumours about what it plans to do with its smartphone line this year, so we’d take the latest ‘leak’ with a healthy dose of scepticism.

We’ve seen other reports suggesting Apple is working on a new version of the iPhone SE. The rumours suggest the company will launch a small iPhone SE2 alongside the iPhone 11, which is expected to arrive later this year. Again none of this is official.

There are also smaller rumblings that the company is working on a re-freshed, slightly more affordable version of the iPhone 8.

Whatever Apple’s plans, the new iPhones will have some pretty stiff Android competition. We’ve already had a number of great smartphones hit the shelves this year. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, which are the best all round phones money can by at the moment. The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the best camera phones we’ve ever tested and is the new benchmark for mobile photography.

We’re also expecting OnePlus to reveal new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets in the very near future. If the company’s track record is anything to go by, these should be excellent value for money Android flagships.

