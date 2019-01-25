The new iPhone will likely have a way better battery life

Apple’s poached a tech guru from arch-rival Samsung, leading to speculation that it’s developing next-generation battery technologies for the new iPhone.

The news broke that senior vice president at Samsung SDI (the company’s battery division) Soonho Ahn had joined Apple when eagle-eyed reporters at Bloomberg spotted a change in his LinkedIn profile earlier this week.

Ahn previously spearheaded Samsung’s lithium battery development projects. Apple had not responded to Trusted Reviews’ request for comment on the report at the time of publishing, but it would make sense for him to do similar work there.

The news follows reports that Apple has been gradually working to reduce its reliance on third party manufacturers when building new devices, like the iPhone. Recent reports suggest the company is working on its own CPU and modem tech.

If true these would likely replace the Intel components used in its iPhone and Mac computers. Intel cited weak demand from Apple for its modems as a key reason it underperformed in its last set of financials.

Apple is also believed to be working on its own MicroLED display technology, in a bid to end its reliance on Samsung hardware.

If the company does manage to improve the new iPhone’s battery life this will be a huge advantage for Apple.

Battery life is one of the only areas Apple iPhones have struggled with in recent years. The last few generations of iPhone, from the iPhone 7 all the way through to the shiny new iPhone XS have failed to match the battery performance of key Android rivals, like the Galaxy S9.

